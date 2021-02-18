Peeping Luke admits filming women and girls through windows

A children’s app creator has admitted to filming women and girls undressing without their knowledge in their suburban Adelaide homes.

Children's app creator Luke Spencer Tregloan has pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material and filming women and girls without their knowledge.

Tregloan appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his lawyer Emily Cousins said her client would be pleading guilty once changes had been made to one charge.

The 45-year-old entered guilty pleas to charges of possessing child exploitation material on his phone and in files linked to a cloud storage service.

He also pleaded guilty to indecent filming seven women and girls on ten different occasions.

Video and photographic evidence of the activity was found on his phone alongside the child exploitation material.

Tregloan will next appear before the District Court for sentencing submissions in April.

Luke Tregloan pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing child abuse material and secretly filming women inside their homes dating back to 2017. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

In 2019, Tregloan and a business partner launched a smartphone app for children featuring scenes filmed at iconic destinations such as Kangaroo Island, Hahndorf, Monarto Zoo and the River Torrens.

The app shows native Australian animal characters singing educational songs for kids.

A year later he was arrested by state and federal police attached to the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Task force arrested Tregloan.

The arrest came after the specialised task force was tipped off by the Australia Centre to Counter Child Exploitation which had received reports of child exploitation material being posted online.

The videos were among a large amount of other material on Tregloan's phone.

They were filmed between July 2018 and April 2019.

