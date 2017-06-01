Peek inside for your next favourite book

RUNNING on an honour system, the new street library is a hit for students at Woolgoolga Public School as it's a constant surprise to see what books are waiting to be read.

The street library has been in place and open for use over a week now and works on an honour system.

Anyone is able to take a book from the box with no need to return the exact book but are asked to bring back a book or two the next time they come past to keep the library full of good choices for the school community.

As the library is primarily aimed at students, be sure books placed into the box are child friendly for kids between the ages of 5-12.

"The library is an invitation to share the joy of reading,” said P&C president, Emma Broomfield.

"We welcome the whole Woolgoolga community to be involved.

"Kids who use our library are practising the habit of reading without instruction and without the need to buy a book or check one our from the library.

The street library, a box full of books for the community to share is located out the front of Woolgoolga Public School.

For more information, visit streetlibrary.org.au