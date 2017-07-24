Pedophile, guilty of bestiality, found dead in jail cell

FOUND DEAD: Convicted pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found dead in his jail cell.

Why Hadley exposed the death of a 'monster' in jail

Police call for calm after allegations of bestiality

Man accused of sex with cows to face court

CONVICTED Coffs Coast pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found dead in his cell at Lithgow Correctional Centre.

The 56-year-old, guilty of "grave and evil" child offences and bestiality, was sentenced to a minimum of seven years behind bars in April in relation to offences that occurred against a 15-year-old boy on the Coffs Coast.

At the time, Judge Chris Craigie described Brookes' attack on his victim as brutal and humiliating at Sydney's Darlinghurst District Court.

Last September he was found guilty of 17 child sex offences against the same victim - who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

> > > Why Hadley exposed the death of a 'monster' in jail

In a statement, NSW Corrective Services said Brookes' death on Saturday was "not believed to be suspicious".

His death is being investigated by Corrective Services NSW Investigation unit and police.

A report will be given to the coroner.

All staff at Lithgow Correctional Centre involved have been offered counselling and peer support.