A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 7:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

