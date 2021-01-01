Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

by Edward Randell
1st Jan 2021 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious beside a Sunshine Coast road following a suspected hit and run.

The 21-year-old from Minyama was found on the side of Maroochy Boulevarde in Maroochydore about 1.30am but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Early police investigations suspect he may have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from along Maroochy Boulevard between 1am and 1.30am, is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

crime editors picks hit and run

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragedies that rocked the Coffs Harbour region in 2020

        Premium Content Tragedies that rocked the Coffs Harbour region in 2020

        News Drownings and horror road accidents were all too common this year.

        Local lads take multiple honours at Coffs Summer Cup

        Premium Content Local lads take multiple honours at Coffs Summer Cup

        Horses ‘Beautiful ride’ get Spokes a treble and Munro a second career win

        THINGS TO DO: Take your pick of these New Year's festivities

        Premium Content THINGS TO DO: Take your pick of these New Year's festivities

        News Super fun in Sawtell or Jetty carnival in Coffs?

        Rain hail or shine? New Year's weather on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content Rain hail or shine? New Year's weather on the Coffs Coast

        News It could be a wild start to 2021, here’s everything you need to know