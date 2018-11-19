Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are major disruptions in both directions. Picture: Channel 9
There are major disruptions in both directions. Picture: Channel 9
News

Pedestrian killed by truck in Sydney

by Ben Graham
19th Nov 2018 1:55 PM

A pedestrian has been killed in Sydney's west this morning after being hit by a truck on a busy road.

Emergency services are at the scene Woodville Road, Granville, where four lanes have been closed due to the tragic incident.

The incident occurred at 11.30am near William Street.

A NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au initial inquiries suggest it was caused by self harm.

All southbound lanes are shut as well as one northbound lane, with traffic diverted via Randle Street.

The truck driver stopped after the crash and has spoken with police at the scene.

Emergency services are still in the area and diversions are in place around the crash site. For the latest on road conditions motorists should check www.livetraffic.com.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are urging anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the incident, to call Crime Stoppers.

- If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

fatality killed pedestrian truck

Top Stories

    Close call for crazy Rally fan

    Close call for crazy Rally fan

    Motor Sports The World Rally Championship gives spectators a chance to get right up close and personal with the drivers but this is ridiculous.

    Local sporting legend's legacy vandalised

    Local sporting legend's legacy vandalised

    News Sports Council, police seek perpetrator of graffiti damage.

    • 19th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Council wants waste levy back where it belongs

    premium_icon Council wants waste levy back where it belongs

    News Bulky goods and the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve are on the agenda.

    New support offered to local parents

    New support offered to local parents

    News Child and family care extended on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners