HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

A WOMAN has died and a man was seriously injured in a hit and run in Nimbin last night.

About 7.10pm the 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking north along Cecil Street, Nimbin when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The vehicle, described as a white 2004 model Subaru Forester, left the scene.

The vehicle has sustained front-end damage and is missing the front grill and was last seen travelling south on Cecil Street.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and started inquiries with police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fail-to-stop fatal crash, or who may have information that could assist, to contact them at Lismore Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

They are also appealing for the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.