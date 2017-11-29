Menu
Login
News

Major road delays after pedestrian hit by truck

Rachel Vercoe
by
Traffic is backed up to the Moonee Beach turn off in the southbound lanes.
Traffic is backed up to the Moonee Beach turn off in the southbound lanes. Trevor Veale

UPDATE: The accident site has been cleared but traffic on the southbound lanes is backed up past the Moonee Beach exits.

Take caution and prepare for delays when heading south.

 

7.30AM: MOTORISTS can expect delays and are being urged to exercise caution after a pedestrian was involved in a truck accident.

Emergency services were called on scene just after 5am along the the Pacific Highway approaching Bruxner Park Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a truck in the southbound lane.

Ambulance media said the pedestrian is a 35-year-old male who was semi-conscious and sustained head injury and upper and lower limb injuries.

He has since been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

One of two northbound lanes are closed and southbound lanes are closed in both direction.

For live traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com

Topics:  highway pedestrian truck

Coffs Coast Advocate
WRC champion Ogier announces plan for future

WRC champion Ogier announces plan for future

FIVE-TIME world champion Sebastien Ogier announces his plans for next year.

Shocking new trend on Youtube parents need to know

A lot of the elsagate content is subliminal with common disturbing themes.

Elsa the princess, Spiderman and Pepper the Pig in sick clips

Coffs Coast residents are talking trash

UNSIGHTLY: The days of regular regional roadside pick-ups are numbered

Nothing gets neighbours talking like a pile of rubbish on the lawn.

Arriba, arriba, free burritos

Mexican on the menu

It promises to be standing room only in the drive-through today.

Local Partners