A man has been struck by a car on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward

A MAN, believed to be aged in his 70s, has been struck by a car.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Bray St on Sunday around 6pm.

The man has been hospitalised and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

It is understood he has suffered head and spinal injuries.

Witnesses are urged to contact Coffs Harbour police on 6691 0799.

