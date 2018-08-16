Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TICKING CLOCK: Mechanics race the clock to repair battered and ailing cars during service break.
TICKING CLOCK: Mechanics race the clock to repair battered and ailing cars during service break. Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Media
News

Pedders Rally Central a buzz for fans

16th Aug 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE excitement of watching skilled mechanics race the clock to fix bent and broken cars is coming to Pedders Rally Central at Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November.　

Located at C.ex Coffs International Stadium it will be the service headquarters for around 80 rally cars during the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship.　

Free to enter between 7am and 7pm, Pedders Rally Central will see team mechanics in a race-within-a-race to repair and replenish cars as they return briefly from the competitive stages.　

The mechanics are renowned for often miraculous work fixing damaged or ailing cars to keep their crews in the event.

Even major mechanical parts on the million-dollar WRC machines can be replaced in minutes and fans crowd around the team garages to watch the mechanics' progress against the clock, creating an exciting atmosphere.

Rally Central also will host an array of other free attractions including souvenir sales, car and trade displays, a video super-screen showing live action from the stages, entertainment and food and drink stands.

Brothers Mark and Scott Pedder, grandsons of the company's 1950 founder Roy Pedder, have been among Australia's most prominent rally drivers at home and overseas.

"We're delighted to host Rally Central because as rally competitors we know what an exciting place this is for everyone from dedicated fans to once-a-year visitors,” Scott Pedder said.

"Pedders is about to launch an exciting promotion which rally fans from all over Australia are going to want to enter.

"We can't wait to get to the Coffs Coast again in November.”　

Tickets to Kennards Hire Rally Australia are available through www.rallyaustralia.com.au

The popular, all-event Ultimate Get Me Everywhere pass costs $99 for adults.

It allows entry to all daytime spectator areas and the Destination NSW Super Special Stage on Friday and Saturday evenings.

2018 fia world rally championship kennards hire rally australia mark and scott pedder pedders rally central
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Van firebombed in Coffs Harbour street

    premium_icon Van firebombed in Coffs Harbour street

    News A molotov cocktail was thrown into a van in Coffs Harbour.

    Calling all local businesses

    Calling all local businesses

    News The countdown is on to the Bendigo Bank Running Festival

    Man arrested in Adelaide over Grafton jail inmate death

    Man arrested in Adelaide over Grafton jail inmate death

    Crime Detectives will seek to extradite man over alleged murder

    Preschool fights rent increase

    premium_icon Preschool fights rent increase

    News The threat of a four-fold rent increase has shocked Kulai Preschool.

    Local Partners