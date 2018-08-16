Pedders Rally Central a buzz for fans

TICKING CLOCK: Mechanics race the clock to repair battered and ailing cars during service break.

THE excitement of watching skilled mechanics race the clock to fix bent and broken cars is coming to Pedders Rally Central at Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November.

Located at C.ex Coffs International Stadium it will be the service headquarters for around 80 rally cars during the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship.

Free to enter between 7am and 7pm, Pedders Rally Central will see team mechanics in a race-within-a-race to repair and replenish cars as they return briefly from the competitive stages.

The mechanics are renowned for often miraculous work fixing damaged or ailing cars to keep their crews in the event.

Even major mechanical parts on the million-dollar WRC machines can be replaced in minutes and fans crowd around the team garages to watch the mechanics' progress against the clock, creating an exciting atmosphere.

Rally Central also will host an array of other free attractions including souvenir sales, car and trade displays, a video super-screen showing live action from the stages, entertainment and food and drink stands.

Brothers Mark and Scott Pedder, grandsons of the company's 1950 founder Roy Pedder, have been among Australia's most prominent rally drivers at home and overseas.

"We're delighted to host Rally Central because as rally competitors we know what an exciting place this is for everyone from dedicated fans to once-a-year visitors,” Scott Pedder said.

"Pedders is about to launch an exciting promotion which rally fans from all over Australia are going to want to enter.

"We can't wait to get to the Coffs Coast again in November.”

Tickets to Kennards Hire Rally Australia are available through www.rallyaustralia.com.au

The popular, all-event Ultimate Get Me Everywhere pass costs $99 for adults.

It allows entry to all daytime spectator areas and the Destination NSW Super Special Stage on Friday and Saturday evenings.