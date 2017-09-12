Peak hour crash delays traffic

UPDATE: THE scene of the multiple crash on the Pacific Highway at Korora has now been cleared.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a minor crash near the Bruxner Park Rd turn-off around 5pm.

The roadway has been cleared and traffic is now flowing normally.

Source: Live Traffic.

EARLIER: TRAFFIC is being delayed on the Pacific Highway north of Coffs Harbour after a crash involving multiple vehicles at Korora in the northbound lanes.

The crash scene is near the Bruxner Park Rd turn-off. Motorists are advised to expect delays.