Peak body praises 'smart' decision to privatise airport

Preparations with KPMG Australia are underway to hand over the operations of Coffs Airport from the council to a private company.

THE divisive decision to privatise the council-owned Coffs Harbour Airport has been labelled a 'smart' move by peak industry body Infrastructure Partnerships Australia.

In May councillors voted in favour of a confidential motion to offer KPMG Australia an $872,000 contract to act as the council's expert advisor in establishing the long-term lease for the airport.

The lease will see the operations handed over to a private company, however the airport will remain a council-owned asset.

A council spokeswoman has informed The Advocate an Expression of Interest will go out to the market within a few months.

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia CEO Adrian Dwyer this week praised the council's decision to relinquish its management of the airport.

"As the Productivity Commission has consistently said, prior to privatisation, airports failed to keep pace with demand, investment lagged, and there were few incentives to deliver improvements to customers," Mr Dwyer said.

"Every airport that is privately-operated is competing to drive growth in the regions in which they operate, benefiting local economies. It's good to see that a major regional centre like Coffs Harbour will now be enjoying the benefits of private operation too.

"Airports are capital intensive assets, so the decision to lease Coffs Harbour Airport won't just deliver better outcomes for customers but free up capital to fund other community infrastructure and services."

Cr Sally Townley, who has repeatedly expressed her disapproval of the privatisation, was the only councillor who voted against the confidential motion citing concerns it would see prices skyrocket for the average airport user.

On the other hand there are hopes investment from a third party operator would see the airport extended and transformed into an international gateway, boosting the local agricultural export and tourism sectors.

The privatisation is however not yet set in stone, as the council will have one last chance to pull out of the process after the Expression of Interest goes out to the market.

Dennis Martin, who currently manages the airport on behalf of the council, was initially set to retire in March. It was this that prompted the council to consider the future management of the airport, with councillors voting late last year to hand over its operations.

The council has allocated $450,000 in the 2018/2019 budget from the Strategic Initiatives Reserveto fund the independent advisor consultancy contract with KPMG Australia.