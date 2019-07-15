Peaceful protesters disrupt bypass work

UPDATE 3:10PM: Passionate planet protectors continue to gather at Butler St, Byron Bay in an effort to halt construction of the Byron Bay Bypass.

Local woman Sherrie Yeomans called on the community to join them in a final effort to oppose the Byron bypass that was flagged to begin construction today.

Ms Yeomans claimed the council was not standing by the "climate emergency that was announced in October".

"We are demanding the council hear the traditional custodians, marine biologists, councilors and scientists who have stated this By Pass is not acceptable," Ms Yeoman said.

Yesterday, as part of a peaceful protest, Ms Yeoman gathered with other community members outside Butler Street reserve, pitched a gazebo and protested with signs.

"It is NOT okay to knowing kill vulnerable species, displace animals that will not survive, build a road and bus terminal directly across the road from Heritage listed homes."

"They need to action and stand behind their words."

ORIGINAL STORY: PROTESTERS have blocked Butler Street Reserve in Byron Bay, as works were about to start on the long-awaited bypass.

The council was due to start construction on stage one today.

But protesters representing "various groups" have arrived on site.

They have vowed to stay there for as long as it takes to stop the work from going ahead.

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Lily Smith said they opposed the bypass "that is proposed to go through the endangered wetlands".

"We are here to peacefully protect this sacred wetland," she said.

The first stage of the bypass will support upgrades stretching from Northern Butler St to Glen Villa Resort with a new roundabout to be built on Somerset St just before Christmas.

The entire bypass will stretch from the North of Shirley Street to the South end of Browning St.

Despite receiving concerns from the community about the impact the development may have on the environment, the bypass will still go ahead.

"This project has been approved following a rigorous environmental assessment process," Byron Shire Council said.

The Byron Farmers Market has moved to the Cavanbah centre on Ewingsdale Road while the bypass is under construction.