PCYC program empowers local youth

GRADUATES: PCYC hosted a celebration of achievement and graduation ceremony for participants of their Fit for Work program TREVOR VEALE

TARGETING 15 to 18 year olds facing challenges at home, school or in the community, the Fit for Work Program aims to provide positive opportunities to educate, inspire and empower local young people.

On Wednesday, participants from the most recent 10-week program received their certificates in a graduation ceremony at the Cavanbah Centre.

The Fit for Work certificate acknowledges participants have attained a Cert 1 (Retail), White Card (construction), Barista qualifications, First Aid Cert, life skills training and work experience.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the commitment and achievements of the young people involved.

Fit for Work is part of the NSW Police Commissioner's RISEUP Strategy, a collaborative approach which involves PCYC NSW, NSW Police and industry leaders working together to achieve positive outcomes for young people.

