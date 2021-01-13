Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
Crime

Teacher ‘embarrassed’ by bizarre nightclub incident

Elyse Wurm
by
13th Jan 2021 5:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher says he's embarrassed by his behaviour after he stole an eftpos machine from an Airlie Beach nightclub.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, was at a nightclub called Mama Africa when he was seen on CCTV footage walking past the bar before taking the eftpos machine.

Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.
Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.


Proserpine Magistrates Court heard he then put it under his shirt and walked out onto the street.

Opie told the court he understood his actions were stupid and he did not take the machine for financial gain.

"I'm equally as embarrassed because of my profession and position in the community," he said.

Opie pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $350 with no conviction recorded.

The court heard he had given the machine back to police and apologised.

Magistrate James Morton told Opie alcohol made him behave stupidly.

"There's nothing funny about stealing anything from anywhere," Mr Morton said.


Originally published as PBC teacher 'embarrassed' by bizarre nightclub incident

airlie beach nightclub benjamin john opie court theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day 2021: Local councils reveal their plans

        Premium Content Australia Day 2021: Local councils reveal their plans

        News For the third year in a row, Bellingen will not hold a ceremony on Australia Day.

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
        Five staff attacked at Mid North Coast hospital

        Premium Content Five staff attacked at Mid North Coast hospital

        News Security staff stopped work after the violent attack on four staff over the...

        Wrecking ball swings on first home in path of bypass

        Premium Content Wrecking ball swings on first home in path of bypass

        Rural The property on Bruxner Park Road is in the process of being demolished.

        COVID latest: What Coffs locals can and can’t do

        Premium Content COVID latest: What Coffs locals can and can’t do

        News Keeping up with COVID-19 rules can be confusing. Here’s a breakdown of the latest...