Payne to candidly share her life story

The fairytale moment. Michelle Payne on Prince Of Penzance after she won the 2015 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Michael Dodge

MELBOURNE Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne has a life story worthy of a movie.

The 32-year-old the youngest of 10 children has achieved far more than just group one wins in her illustrious racing career.

Michelle has a story to tell about how she was forced to bring her and her nine siblings up alone following the tragic death of their mother.

Describing the "toughest time of her life", Michelle recently shared with Andrew Denton the moment she made the brave decision to leave home to pursue a career opportunity in Melbourne - giving up her position as her father's apprentice at the time.

"During that time he (her father Paddy) had a heart attack," she said.

"I went to see him and I was bawling my eyes out, but he wouldn't speak to me. I was devastated."

Fast forward many years of hard work and everyone remembers that incredible moment when Michelle on board Pirate of Penzance flew home to victory in the 2015 race that stopped the nation.

"Describing winning the Cup as "the most incredible moment of my life", she added: "I feel like I relive it and get back into the moment each time I watch a replay."

Actor Teresa Palmer recently revealed the "magical" bond she's forged with Michelle, the woman she will portray on the big screen.

Palmer said she felt an immediate connection with the Melbourne Cup-winning hoop and her brother Stevie, who plays himself in the film directed by Rachel Griffiths.

"It's funny because I've been rehearsing with Stevie and he keeps telling me, 'you're just the same height as Michelle','' Palmer said.

The gang's all here. Actress Teresa Palmer with her husband Mark Webber and their sons Forest (1) and Bodhi (4). Picture: Ian Currie

"I love him. I have such fondness for Stevie. They're actually going to come over and we're doing a little gathering of all the brothers and sisters in the film and all the real brothers and sisters and we're all hanging out together. They can have a sleep over at our house and all go out for dinner.

"When I first met Michelle we got to sneak away and really connect and we just really got each other immediately,'' said Palmer, who, like the jockey, is 32.

"I feel so proud of her and asked her a bunch of questions and just the way she loves her family ... her mother died when she was six months old, she has had so many accidents. She had to learn to walk again and she had to learn to speak again.

"It's one of the only sports where men and women are competing against each other, she came out and she won. It's just beautiful. And there are so many elements of this story that feel like a fairytale."