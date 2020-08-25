Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVE - PAYNE CUP: Watch TCC versus St Brendan’s here

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 10:21 AM | Updated: 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE Cathedral College and St Brendan's College clash in the final round of the Aaron Payne Cup today.

The highly anticipated local derby at 5pm at Browne Park will be livestreamed on this website.

The Cowboys Challenge game at 4pm between the same two schools will also be livestreamed.

OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

TCC has had three wins and a loss in the premier schoolboys competition, while St Brendan's is yet to score a win.

How the APC teams line up:

The Cathedral College: Germaine Bulsey, Noah Chadwick, Kurtis Farr, Darcy Biles, Jackson Warde, Zayne Cox, Brodie Gill, Riley Boaza, Jai Hansen, Nathen Kleidon, Riley Hall, Tyler Conroy, Seth McGilvray, Joe Sutton, Jordan Heke, Tom Powell, Joshua Grange, Jesua Winni, Lincoln Pickering

St Brendan's College: Jye Marriott, Marley Wosomo, Kalani Sing, Mitchell Biddulph, Matthew Hill, Blake Anders, Peyton Jenkins, Tully Barritt, Izaac Jackson, Jake Baigrie, Grady Callaghan, Ilami Buli, Coby Williamson, Bailey Sims, Shannon Grey, Keahlan O'Brien, Tristan Barron, Harry Gray

 

More stories

PAYNE CUP: Kununurra kid brings X-factor for St Brendan's

REPLAYS: Massive Aaron Payne Cup double header

PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan's

What TCC can take out of their Kirwan clash

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge livestreaming the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Do lefties have an advantage?

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Do lefties have an advantage?

        Sport It’s the age old debate, right hand or left. But does one have the upper hand, or do the ambidextrous reign supreme?

        Fearless Breakers shaping up for maiden premiership

        Premium Content Fearless Breakers shaping up for maiden premiership

        AFL Coffs Harbour women’s side make intentions clear with runaway result over...

        Acts of generosity and parking hogs get thumbs up and down

        Premium Content Acts of generosity and parking hogs get thumbs up and down

        Opinion From acts of generosity to the issue that’s never long out of the headlines (the...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites