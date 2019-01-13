Payday sealed Brereton’s jungle deal

Dermott Brereton has confirmed he’s taking part in the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get me Out Of Here! Picture: Channel 10

Footy legend Dermott Brereton has prepared for the I'm A Celebrity jungle by walking the Kokoda Trail, and after being sounded out for previous seasons Brereton finally said yes to the show this year.

"Three things have to line up for me," he said.

"I have to find the event interesting, I have to have the correct amount of time available and it has to be worth my time financially, let's not beat around the bush," he said.

"And this time all three lined up. The challenge is wonderful and as much as it is going to be a lot of fun I would not do it if I had to do it for free."

Dermott Brereton he’s headed for the jungle. But only for the right price. Picture: Channel 10.

Brereton said he was ready for anything.

"Not too much churns my stomach," he said.

"I am likely to eat the food, get it down and walk to the nearest bush when they say 'here is your star, here is your completion award', and just ralph it everywhere."

While most contestant's train for the Channel 10 reality show by hitting the gym, Brereton, 54, took on the gruelling trek in Papua New Guinea for the second time.

"I went from 101kg to 93kg," he said.

"And in preparation for this show, in the three or four weeks since I returned, I am back up to 100kg. It is a lot easier to stick it on than take it off."

Jacqui Lambie, Sam Dastyari and Gogglebox favourites Yvie Jones and Angie Kent are confirmed as taking part in the show.

Also believed to be part of the cast are Justin Lacko, Ajay Rochester, Justine Schofield, Richard Reid and Natasha Exelby.

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

I'M A CELEB: CONTESTANTS WALKOUTS, MELTDOWNS, VIRAL MOMENTS