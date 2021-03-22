PAY RISE: Mayoral push to increase GM’s pay by $14K

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay has been credited for exceeding performance expectations during 2020.

Mayor Jim Simmons is leading a push to increase the general manager's pay by more $14,184 six months after signing a new three-year contract which took into account his plans to transition into retirement.

A mayoral minute is to be moved by Mr Simmons at this week's Clarence Valley Council meeting which seeks to increase Ashley Lindsay's pay to $297,852 due to his performance during a challenging 2020.

Mr Simmons said it was agreed following the GM's six-monthly performance assessment that Mr Lindsay had "exceeded performance expectations" in managing the organisation through bushfires and COVID-19 while maintaining "business as usual" service delivery.

"The (performance review) panel and councillor feedback received for consideration at the performance assessment, supports a 5 per cent increase."

The move comes as Mr Lindsay enters the final years of his time in the top job, with councillors approving a new three year contract in August to assist his transition into retirement.

His original contract was due to end in 2022, however the new agreement allows Mr Lindsay to potentially enter into a long-service leave arrangement a year before he officially retires while ensuring a newly elected council would be in place to find a suitable replacement.

The six monthly performance reviews have often been a bone of contention between councillors, with some expressing frustration at not being involved and having to rely on second hand accounts of the reviews.

﻿In the past, Cr Greg Clancy has said the panel, which is made up of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, an elected councillor and a councillor of the GM's choosing, can exclude capable people and likened the process to a 'popularity contest'.

Councillors who are not on the panel were invited to provide feedback on the General Manager's performance prior to the assessment.

According to the GM's contract, Council may approve an increase in pay where performance is assessed as being of "a better than satisfactory standard" once a year.

Councillors will make a decision on the item at Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Originally published as PAY RISE: Mayoral push to increase GM’s pay by $14K