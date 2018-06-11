Menu
Police are warning the public about a new scam uncovered in Sydney.
Crime

PAY NOW: 'Your vehicle registration has been cancelled'

11th Jun 2018 7:23 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM

POLICE have posted a warning about the latest scam they have uncoverred, this time targeting drivers.

Richmond Police District Facebook page warned the public not to fall victim to a scam letter, telling car owners their registration had been cancelled.

Senior Constable David Henderson said: "This is a new scam I have not seen before. A friend of mine shared this on her Facebook account, and on first glance it does look convincing.

"Take a closer look though; it does not have the car rego, offence details or the license number."

The scam took place in Sydney, but Snr Const Henderson said it is quite possible it could make its way to the Northern Rivers.

He said if you get a similar letter, call State Debt Recovery Office on 1300 138 118 to confirm.

He said if the letter was fake, to take a photo of it and send him a FB message.

