Paving the way to help reduce shark attacks

NSW DEPARTMENT of Primary Industries has cast a line out to the world's best minds to develop projects to protect beachgoers from shark attacks.

DPI director of fisheries research, Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj said $200,000 was available to support projects to reduce the risk of shark interactions with minimal impact on other marine life.

A key focus is placed on personal protective devices.

"We already lead the world when it comes to shark management and this will only ensure we continue to do so with both national and international applicants encouraged to apply,” Dr Moltschaniwskyj said.

"We have more data and research on sharks than we've ever had and I look forward to seeing what other ideas can be brought to life.”

The Shark Management Strategy Grants Program is open to technology developers, researchers, organisations, educational institutions, business and individuals to apply for funding to help develop shark deterrent technology.

Key areas for funding under the NSW Shark Management Strategy includes:

personal shark deterrents such as protective wetsuits and area-based shark deterrents

shark detection methods such as sonar technologies and shark recognition software

shark biology relevant to interactions with humans

socio-economics of shark-human interactions.

Joint applications are encouraged and projects should last one year.

To apply for the grant, applicants need to fill out an Expression of Interest form.