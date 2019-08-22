Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pauline Hanson suspended from Twitter over cattle prod stunt
Pauline Hanson suspended from Twitter over cattle prod stunt
Politics

Pauline Hanson suspended from Twitter

by Ally Foster
22nd Aug 2019 3:08 PM

PAULINE Hanson has been suspended from Twitter after comments she made about using cattle prods on protesters.

The One Nation leader's account has been temporarily suspended for "violating rules against abuse and harassment", according to Twitter.

The suspension comes after she suggested electric cattle prods should be used to disperse protesters in Brisbane.

 

 

Senator Hanson has appealed the suspension, describing it as part of the ongoing efforts of the left to stop freedom of speech and silence anyone with whom they don't agree.

"I don't see how my tweet was somehow offensive and potentially harmful, if those tweets wishing I'd fall of Uluru are not," Senator Hanson said.

"This is just a concerted effort by the left to once again push for the censorship of conservative politicians and commentators, but I won't be silenced and I will keep working for the good of all Australians."

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hanson onenation twitter

Top Stories

    Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    premium_icon Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    News 182 jobs saved from the axe put down to workers mobilising and fighting back

    • 22nd Aug 2019 2:59 PM
    Spa and vans to make way for Aboriginal land claim

    premium_icon Spa and vans to make way for Aboriginal land claim

    News Vans, sheds and even a spa will need to be moved.

    Longer prison times for fire bugs

    premium_icon Longer prison times for fire bugs

    News The non-parole period for convicted arsonists is set to increase from five to nine...

    Surfers revel in winter ending swell

    premium_icon Surfers revel in winter ending swell

    News Clean surf this morning, gale force wind and heavy waves to follow