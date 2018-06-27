Hanson’s stunning attack on Bill Shorten

Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate Chamber in Parliament House. Picture Gary Ramage

PAULINE Hanson has declared "women's intuition" has fuelled her distrust of Bill Shorten in an extraordinary and damning character assessment of the Labor Leader.

"I just say 'keep away'," said the fiery Queensland Senator of the Opposition Leader.

Senator Hanson also threw another political curve ball by revealing she could be swayed on supporting company tax cuts if the Turnbull Government backed new coal-fired power plants in North Queensland to keep prices lower for families and business.

In an escalating tit-for-tat slanging match between the One Nation Leader and Mr Shorten, Senator Hanson has compared her struggle-street early life to that of the private-school educated Labor Leader to explain why she understands what battlers need.

Asked if she liked Bill Shorten, Senator Hanson said no.

"I don't trust him,'' she exclusively told News Queensland.

"It's women's intuition. I don't feel warm to him. I don't feel like I connect with him."

When asked what she meant about women's intuition, she put up her hands and said: "I just say, keep away."

She said she remained resilient after a life full of challenges - one she says she does not want sympathy for - and dismissed Mr Shorten's mantra of caring for those on struggle street.

"Bill Shorten, you have no connection with grassroots Australians," Senator Hanson said.

"He's come straight out of university, into the unions, into politics, he's never employed one person, he's never had a business.

"He has no idea.

"He's the one with the silver spoon in his mouth. Everything he calls Malcolm Turnbull, he needs to look at himself in the mirror."

She said she could remain resilient no matter what Labor threw at her. Labor launched an aggressive campaign against Senator Hanson after she voted for the Government's personal income tax cuts last week.

Senator Hanson said everyday Australians needed more jobs, more industry, cheaper energy bills and understood what it was like to go hungry so kids could be fed first.

"I've had to do it tough, I really have. As a single parent ... in a flat on the Gold Coast with my two kids ... I struggled to make ends meet.

"I had to watch groceries I bought and I have to make sure my kids were first before myself.

"My husband had left me ... I had no child support from him whatsoever.

"It wasn't easy but that was my lot in life."

Asked if she could be persuaded to consider passing company tax cuts, Senator Hanson reiterated her calls for stronger action on multinationals she accused of not paying their fair share of tax and extra support for coal fired generators.

"If he (Finance Minister Mathias Cormann) wanted to come to me and say 'I'll give you some coal-fired power stations' ... I'll consider it.

"They desperately need it in Northern Australia. There's only one service provider in North Queensland."

News Queensland sought comment from Mr Shorten's office.

Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek responded, saying: "Bill's a fantastic leader, he's spent his life fighting for better conditions for working people and he will make a great Prime Minister.

"He spends every day standing up for Queenslanders against the LNP's cuts to schools and hospitals.

"In contrast, Pauline looks after herself and votes with the LNP every single chance she gets.

"Was it her 'intuition' that made her vote to give herself a $7000 tax cut last week?

"Was it her 'intuition' that saw her turn her back Queensland and vote to cut its GST share?

"Was it her 'intuition' that made her suggest that vaccinating children against disease is something parents need to 'investigate'?

"She pretends to support workers but she wants to get rid of penalty rates.

"If she doesn't like us, we're doing something right."