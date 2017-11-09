Menu
Paul Kelly sells out Coffs Harbour

Paul Kelly's Coffs Harbour concert on Sunday is a sell-out.
Paul Kelly's Coffs Harbour concert on Sunday is a sell-out. Lyn McCarthy

TO some the cover art of Paul Kelly's latest album 'Life is Fine' may raise questions but to others it is self-explanatory.

It depicts, the singer songwriter, neck deep in water taken on St Kilda Beach with the title Life is Fine splashed across the front.

"A lot of people have commented on the cover. It's accidental really," Kelly said.

"It was a photo taken three or four years ago by a photographer friend of mine, Steve Young.

"He wanted to take a portrait of me to enter into a competition.

Paul Kelly Life is Fine
Paul Kelly Life is Fine

"He knew I liked swimming and the water. I live near the sea. We went down to St Kilda beach ... it was February, late in the afternoon.

"He got in the water with his camera and took a few snaps."

There you go nothing deep or philosophical it turns out Paul just likes a swim.

The Melbourne troubadour's 23rd studio album, delivered Kelly a remarkable career milestone - his first ever number one on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year.

Despite a distinguished 40-year career that has seen Kelly chalk up multi-platinum sales, numerous ARIA Awards and an ARIA Hall Of Fame induction in 1997, the No 1 had been elusive.

Local promoters for Frontier Touring said the original allocation for the Coffs Harbour gig at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden had officially sold-out with extra tickets being offered through Ticketek to stop scalping.

Paul Kelly has sold out his Coffs Harbour concert.
Paul Kelly has sold out his Coffs Harbour concert. Tessa Mapstone

Paul Kelly Coffs Harbour Concert

North Coast Regional Botanic Garden

Hardacre St Coffs Harbour

Gates: 4:30pm

The Middle Kids: 5pm

Steve Earle: 5:50pm

PAUL KELLY: 7.10pm

Transport: Limited parking available onsite & in nearby side streets (Hardacre St & Coffs St,). The garden is just a short walk ( 5-6 blocks ) from nearby City Centre or even less from Brelsford Park (2-3 blocks )where additional parking is available.

What to take: 

No ATMs on site. Catering and bars accept cash only.

Sealed bottled water , juice, sports drinks only, no cans

Prohibited items:

Strictly no BYO alcohol

No chairs with legs higher than 23cm, umbrellas (even if it's raining), tables, professional cameras &/or video recording equipment, tents, sun shelters, glass, cans, metal cutlery, knives or animals (except guide dogs) selfie or go pro sticks.

Space is limited in the gardens. You will be directed by security and event staff to condense your setup if it is deemed excessive

There will be a security check at the gate and prohibited items will be confiscated. Frontier Touring does not take any responsibility for confiscated items.　

Event info: : www.frontiertouring.com/paulkelly

