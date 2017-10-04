26°
Paul Carter enters plea on drug supply charges

Ex Football player Paul Carter arrives at the Downing centre today.
Ex Football player Paul Carter arrives at the Downing centre today.
Jarrard Potter
by

FORMER NRL bad boy Paul Carter has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine to his ex-Roosters teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall in a Sydney court today.

Carter made a return to bush footy earlier this year when he joined the Coffs Harbour Comets after being released by the Sydney Roosters in June, and is the son of Group 2 representative coach and Penrith Panthers legend Steve Carter.

Paul Carter will now be sentenced on November 29 for supplying Kenny-Dowall with cocaine at the popular city nightclub The Ivy in May this year.

The Daily Telegraph understands Carter was captured on the nightclub's security footage handing over the drugs.

Kenny-Dowall pleaded guilty to having 0.29 grams of cocaine on him when he fronted court earlier this year.

