UPDATE: AN 18-year-old Sandy Beach man has been arrested over that incident involving a bouncer outside the Coffs Hotel on St Patrick's Day.

A security guard and the patron were filmed during an altercation, which resulted in the security guard lashing out against the patron in a video that was widely circulated on social media.

The hotel has since hired a new security team.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson will address media regarding the arrest today.