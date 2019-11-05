Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Sergeant Luke Hoolihan with Patrol Dog Freddy on his Graduation Day earlier this year. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.
Acting Sergeant Luke Hoolihan with Patrol Dog Freddy on his Graduation Day earlier this year. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.
Contributed

Best boi Freddy finds accused domestic violence perpetrator

5th Nov 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PATROL Dog Freddy has caught a man who police accuse of assaulting his ex-partner and involving police in a pursuit.

On Wednesday October 16 police allege the 24-year-old man attended the residence of his 23-year-old ex-partner and assaulted her before fleeing the property.

The man was not found and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then on Saturday the man is alleged to have driven a stolen car which was involved in a pursuit, but later terminated due to high speeds.

Later that evening, the man was spotted on CCTV in the Alice Springs CBD. Patrol Dog Freddy was deployed, tracking and finding the man who was hiding in the Todd River.

The male was apprehended and arrested without incident.

animals crime patrol dog police police dog wanted man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        News VOWING which horse is going to win the Melbourne Cup is one that. But declaring you've picked the winner is another thing completely.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        WANTED: Apprentices needed for leading Coffs Coast firm

        premium_icon WANTED: Apprentices needed for leading Coffs Coast firm

        News JOBS ON OFFER: Keen starters needed for a well paying career.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        PHOTO GALLERIES: Harbour Club announces two big guests

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERIES: Harbour Club announces two big guests

        News Here's the shots from Friday night's event at C.ex Coffs.

        Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        premium_icon Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        News A number of unauthorised memorial seats face an uncertain future.