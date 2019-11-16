Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

Jack Evans
16th Nov 2019 3:56 PM | Updated: 8:13 PM
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to Great Keppel Island just after midday.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transferred to Rockhampton with "suspected substance abuse".

Great Keppel Island is currently hosting the Sunset Sessions dance party and hundreds are in attendance.

A Morning Bulletin reporter is on the island and said the main beach was cleared while the helicopter landed and collected the patient.

