Patients to benefit from mental health unit investment

PATIENTS receiving care in Coffs Harbour Hospital's mental health inpatient unit will soon see physical improvements, as statewide upgrades and refurbishments get under way.

Mental health facilities on the Mid North Coast will benefit from close to $785,000 in funding as part of a NSW Government investment to upgrade mental health infrastructure in NSW.

Coffs Harbour Hospital's High Dependency Unit and Low Dependency Unit will receive almost $785,000 for new furniture, wall finishes and exercise and sensory modulation equipment to help regulate emotions.

"Well-designed physical spaces in acute mental health units help dignify our mental health consumers by meeting their needs for recovery, security, and connection," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

The funding will create therapeutic environments to support person-centred care that responds to past trauma, focusing on individual recovery.

Projects were funded after a partnership of Local Health Districts working with consumers and carers.

Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies said LHDs and specialty networks have received a share of $20 million to make important improvements, the first initiative of the NSW Government's $700 million Mental Health Infrastructure program.

"This is part of the NSW Government's long term plan to help our mental health facilities refresh their physical environment so they support modern care models," Mrs Davies said.

"The $20 million investment is focused on delivering immediate benefits to help reduce, and where possible eliminate, the use of seclusion and restraint in NSW acute mental health facilities."

This funding is in addition to this year's record $2.1 billion State Budget for mental health services.

Planning continues for the remainder of the $700 million statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program, with a focus on enhancing specialist services.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support please call Lifeline 13 11 14. For local mental health services phone NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.