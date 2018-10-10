Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.
News

Patient airlifted with 'severe pain' after horse fall

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Oct 2018 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT was airlifted to hospital after a fall from a horse left them in severe pain on Monday night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to a property in Duaringa around midnight where a 42-year-old patient was suffering from severe back and pelvic pain after they had fallen from a horse that afternoon.

Crews airlifted the patient from a remote airstrip around 95km west of Rockhampton at 12.35am this morning.

After being assessed by the in-flight doctor and paramedics the patient was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

