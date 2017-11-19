Menu
Pathology unit one of the best in NSW

TOP UNIT: Pathologists Renukadas Sakalkale, Richard Tustin and staffer Annette Bailey.
Keagan Elder
THE Coffs Harbour pathology unit matches some of the best facilities in the state.

NSW Health Pathology services at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital play a crucial role in cancer diagnoses.

Dr Richard Tustin said all cancer diagnoses needed pathology, as it required examining tissue for cancerous cells and tumours.

Dr Tustin said the unit performed haematology and chemistry examinations of blood, as well as microbiology and histology examinations - microscopic cancer diagnoses.

In the histology department, specimens removed in the theatre room are examined by on-site pathologists, delivering quick turnaround results.

"Coffs Harbour is providing some of the best histology results in the state," Dr Tustin said.

He said with Coffs Harbour's growing older population the need for the services was crucial.

"There's an ever increasing demand for pathology," he said.

The centre is also responsible for blood transfusion.

It employs 45 staff, including a pathologist, scientist, technical officers, assistants, collectors and couriers.

Coffs Coast Advocate
