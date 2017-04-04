Passover in Coffs

THE Jewish community of Coffs Coast will be celebrating Passover and an invitation is extended to all Jewish people and those with an interest in Judaism to attend a local Seder on April 10.

The Seder is a feast packed with tradition and an important part of Passover, which commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Passover is celebrated by eating matzah (unleaven bread).

If you would like to be part of this local Seder please RSVP Mendel 0401 770 885 coffs@passoveraustralia .com.au or Gary 0438 227 856.