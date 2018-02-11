Passions run high on final day of Junior State Cup

SIMPLY because the players are aged between 9 and 17 doesn't mean their passions don't match the adults when the pointy end of an Oztag tournament comes around.

Oztag Australia Bill Harrigan loves nothing more than watching some high quality Oztag action but he said he hasn't been able to watch as much as he'd like on the final day of the NSW Junior State Cup played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the neighbouring Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

"I did (get to watch) over the weekend (but) today not so much because we've got presentations, running around and looking after a few things because when you get to the semi finals time the stakes go up and let's say tempers flare a little bit more and you're having to deal with diffrent people so it got a little bit busy," Harrigan said.

After winning the Boys 15s and Girls 17s at the end of the day, Souths managed to just edge out the Bulls from Baulkham Hills in the race for the club championship.

Nepean and Cronulla also proved very strong over the course of the weekend to round out the top four on the championship table.

Harrigan revealed earlier in the week that Oztag Australia had made the decision that from 2019 onwards the under-9s, 10s and 11s would play their State Cup matches in Sydney to ease the pressure on Coffs Harbour's accommodation and hospitality industries as well as traffic.

He said that doesn't mean next year's Junior State Cup won't be a big event anyway.

"I'm still very confident we'll be up around the 230-240 teams next year which is massive anyway," Harrigan said.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

NSW Junior State Cup

Boys 9s: Souths def Baulkham Hills 5-3

Girls 9s: Souths def Central Coast 8-2

Boys 10s: Baulkham Hills def Souths 6-1

Girls 10s: Nepean def Baulkham Hills 3-1

Boys 11s: Cronulla def Nepean 4-3

Girls 11s: Baulkham Hills def Souths 2-1

Boys 12s: Baulkham Hills def Nepean 5-2

Girls 12s: Nepean def Souths 3-2

Boys 13s: Parramatta def Baulkham Hills 3-1

Girls 13s: Baulkham Hills def ACT 5-3

Boys 14s: Central Coast def Norwest 2-1

Girls 14s: ACT def Cronulla 3-2

Boys 15s: Souths def Nepean 3-1

Girls 15s: Cronulla def St George 3-1

Boys 16s: Central Coast def Baulkham Hills 3-2

Girls 16s: Parramatta def St George 3-2

Boys 17s: Central Coast def Wollongong 2-1

Girls 17s: Souths def Cronulla 7-1