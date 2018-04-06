Passionate dairywoman seeks out cheese eaters

HAPPY HEIFERS: Her contented cattle are helping Donna Darley become a big cheese in the dairying game.

HAPPY HEIFERS: Her contented cattle are helping Donna Darley become a big cheese in the dairying game. Contributed

DORRIGO dairy farmer Donna Darley is the passionate person behind a female led campaign asking consumers to eat more Aussie-made cheese.

Female dairy farmers, producers and cheesemongers have come together to encourage other women to support their health and the local dairy industry by eating more of the home grown product.

Donna has 27 years in the industry, loves her products and reckons Australian women should look to cheese as a way to support the dairy farming community.

"Everyone knows buying local is a great way to support farmers but Aussies can always do more,” she said.

"Cheese added to your diet and produced from high-quality Australian milk is some of the best in the

world.

"It's not only delicious but great for you and supports local producers and dairy farmers like us.

"That's why I jumped at the opportunity to join like minded female farmers from all over the country to create a video and raise awareness of this easy way to help out.”

Research commissioned by Dairy Australia found nine out of 10 women prefer to purchase Australian-made products and the most compelling reason is to support the human face of food production.

Accumulated research shows a wealth of health benefits linked with the consumption of cheese which is a valuable source of naturally occurring essential nutrients.

It takes more than 10 litres of milk to produce just one kilogram of cheese.

It means cheese is a super concentrated source of nutrients including calcium for strong bones and protein for hunger busting and healthy muscles.