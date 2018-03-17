Passers by quick to rescue at possible Coffs Creek drowning

Ambulance services and surf lifesavers were quick on the scene at Park Beach Reserve after reports of a mother and her toddler nearly drowning at Coffs Creek near Park Beach this afternoon.

BYSTANDERS rushed to the aid of a mother and her toddler who feared the pair were drowning in Coffs Creek.

Even though it was almost low tide at 3pm when the incident happened, the little girl entered the water in the creek. Even though the depth appeared shallow the four year-old found herself out of her depth and in trouble with the outgoing tide.

The mother, clad in a hijab, raced into the water to her daughter but also found herself in trouble.

Those nearby rushed to the aid of the woman and the two year-old girl to ensure their safety.

A rescue was effected by taking them to a nearby sandbar.

Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers from the nearby Coffs Harbour SLSC were alerted to the incident which occurred about 100 metres from the creek mouth and arrived on the scene quickly.

Ambulance NSW Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Mick Mair said the pair, assisted by lifesavers and paramedics were able to walk to an ambulance and were taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment.

"Caution must be exercised at all time around Coffs Creek because water levels can be deceptive and go from shallow to quite deep in moments," Insp. Mair said.

"And the current can push the unsuspecting under."

