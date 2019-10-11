Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Passengers trapped in Sydney Trains delay chaos

by Georgia Clark
11th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Sydney commuters are set for a slow start to the weekend with multiple train lines brought to a standstill by technical problems on Friday.

A raft of technical problems this morning brought multiple train lines to a standstill with some commuters waiting on platforms for more than an hour and others forced to walk into work.

The delays, which struck the north shore, eastern suburbs, north shore and airport lines, are set to continue to wreak havoc for the rest of the day.

The signal problems are affecting much of the network. Picture: Twitter
The signal problems are affecting much of the network. Picture: Twitter
Buses are replacing some trains on the eastern suburbs line. Picture: Twitter
Buses are replacing some trains on the eastern suburbs line. Picture: Twitter

Commuters were hit with major delays on Friday morning as trains came to a standstill with a broken down train at Central and signal delays at Wynyard.

The gridlock has forced some commuters to wait more than an hour and forced others to walk across the Harbour Bridge to get to work with some commuters reporting delays of more than 70 minutes on the north shore line.

The T1, T4 and T3, T9 and T8 lines are all held up by the signal failures and commuters are being told to expect delays for the rest of the day.

Commuters have been forced to board packed trains with some reporting record congestion at train stations.

Urgent signal repairs have been completed at Wynyard but buses are replacing services from North Sydney to Wynyard as well as some trains on the eastern suburbs line.

More Stories

commute editors picks sydney train delays

Top Stories

    Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    premium_icon Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    News It was far from the outcome they were expecting.

    University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    premium_icon University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    News Southern Cross University’s latest research is out.

    Another Facebook page in the information mix

    premium_icon Another Facebook page in the information mix

    News A new Facebook page and website has been dedicated to the project.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards