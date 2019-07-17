Passenger’s ‘disgusting’ habit goes viral

Here's an excellent reminder to sanitise your aeroplane touch screen.

A viral video circulating on Twitter shows a Delta passenger using his bare feet to scroll through movies on the screen in front of him.

The clip was shared by New York-based author Alafair Burke, who didn't see the atrocity happen first-hand (or first-foot).

In 20 hours, the post has racked up more than 25,000 retweets and 118,000 likes.

In a thread, Burke added more information about the anonymous offender.

"The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag," she wrote. "He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet."

The video has gone viral on social media

Burke also clarified her friend was not the foot fiend but rather the documentarian.

Disgust and dismay were common themes among Twitter users' reactions.

"This is the most disturbing thing I've seen on Twitter," one user wrote.

"I really look down on people who wipe everything down as fussy and overly concerned about germ exposure which is both unavoidable and necessary. And right now, seeing this, I realise how wrong I've been," repented another.

Others cracked jokes.

Quoting an iconic scene from The Office in which character Dwight Schrute uses his feet to type an email and pick up a cup of coffee (then spill it), one user wrote, "Twenty minutes a day, Jim. Twenty minutes a day, all feet, no hands and I'll have the pedi-dexterity of a chimp, and you'll be sitting there like an idiot."