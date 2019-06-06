Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was in action off Coffs today.
Passenger winched from cruise ship

Janine Watson
6th Jun 2019 5:24 PM
A PASSENGER was winched from a cruise ship off Coffs Harbour earlier today.

The 80-year-old was suffering from a medical condition and was later flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service flew from its Belmont base to Coffs around 1.30pm.

After refuelling the chopper flew out to the ship with an Australian Maritime Safety Authority jet providing support.

A paramedic was winched onto the ship to assess the patient before they were both winched back into the chopper.

The cruise ship had been making its way south down the coast towards Sydney.

