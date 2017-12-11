Passenger to be airlifted from cruise liner off Coffs

THE east coast cruise of one passenger may have been cut short due to illness.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance and Australian Maritime Safety Authority to recover a 32-year-old male passenger from the cruise liner Carnival Spirit.

The cruise ship is currently 60 nautical miles off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The Westpac Helicopter will rendezvous with the ship in the next 40-minutes.

The helicopter medical team will be winched onto the ship to assess the patient and prepare for recovery of the 32-year-old male from the cruise liner.

The condition of patient is unknown at this stage.