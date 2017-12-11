Menu
Login
News

Passenger to be airlifted from cruise liner off Coffs

The Carnival Spirit Cruise Liner.
The Carnival Spirit Cruise Liner. File

THE east coast cruise of one passenger may have been cut short due to illness.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance and Australian Maritime Safety Authority to recover a 32-year-old male passenger from the cruise liner Carnival Spirit.

The cruise ship is currently 60 nautical miles off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The Westpac Helicopter will rendezvous with the ship in the next 40-minutes.

The helicopter medical team will be winched onto the ship to assess the patient and prepare for recovery of the 32-year-old male from the cruise liner.

The condition of patient is unknown at this stage.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

A MOTORCYCLIST killed after leaving the roadway at Woolgoolga was one of four who died in separate crashes across NSW at the weekend.

Ladies tournaments coming to the Coffs Coast

Deputy Premier John Barilaro makes the exciting announcement at Bonville Golf Resort.

End of summer will bring two elite golf tournaments to Coffs Coast.

DPP apologises for delay in prosecution

Lynette Daley's stepfather Gordon Davis and father Hector Daley lead the family from the Coffs Harbour courthouse after two men were sentenced in relation to her death.

DPP sorry for delayed prosecution of men who caused for mum's death

Car damaged by shotgun pellets, two men charged

Two men have been granted bail to appear in court in January over the alleged offences.

Two men granted bail after allegedly shooting at a car and mailboxes

Local Partners