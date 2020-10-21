Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.
Gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.
News

Passenger points firearm at passing motorists

Cathy Adams
21st Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRIVERS got a fright on Saturday night when a passing motorist pointed a firearm at them.

Witnesses reported the matter at Casino Police Station and police commenced an investigation which led them to a Casino residence, where a gel blaster gun was located.

A 36-year-old Casino man will face Casino Local Court on December 24, charged with one count of possessing an unauthorised firearm - T2.

Police will allege while the accused was a passenger in a vehicle travelling between Ballina and Casino on Saturday evening, he pointed a firearm out of the window at passing vehicles.

On December 1, 2018, The NSW Police Force Firearms Registry advised that in NSW an expert determination has been made that a gel blaster has been classified an air gun, which is defined as a firearm.

The gel ball has been similarly classified as ammunition.

In addition, gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.

Police said it was an offence to possess or use a firearm, pistol or prohibited firearm unless the person holds the relevant licence or permit.

Further, it was an offence to supply, acquire, possess or use a firearm that is not registered.

It was recommended that if you were in possession of a gel blaster in NSW or you were considering acquiring a gel blaster, that you seek the relevant advice.

https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms

casino nsw editors picks gel blaster guns northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Catastrophic’: Union responds to university restructure

        Premium Content ‘Catastrophic’: Union responds to university restructure

        Education Concerns about flow-on effects for staff and students as impact on Coffs Harbour campus revealed

        Have your say on plan to charge for recycled water

        Premium Content Have your say on plan to charge for recycled water

        Environment Do you think irrigators should pay for recycled water?

        Man had weapon, drugs inside bag at Coffs train station

        Premium Content Man had weapon, drugs inside bag at Coffs train station

        News A machete was also found at the location by police.

        Boambee snatch glory in the final minutes

        Premium Content Boambee snatch glory in the final minutes

        Soccer Super-sub France goes out with a bang as Lions left to rue missed opportunities