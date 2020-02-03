Menu
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
Crime

Passenger had meth stuffed in his jocks: police

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Feb 2020 2:18 PM
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with 100g of methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Akers said the man arrived at 9.30pm on Sunday and was "greeted" Drug and Organised Crime Section detectives at the airport.

He said the man was searched and arrested after 112g of methamphetamine was found in his underwear.

Acting Snr Sgt Akers said he was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug.

"The amount of damage this drug does to the community cannot be overstated, and is destroying families," he said.

"We do not want it, or its flow on effects in our community."

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the Darwin Local Court today.

crime drugs ice methamphetamine

