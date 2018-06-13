Man with blow-up doll grounds flight

The Jet2 flight was diverted on its way to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Picture: File

A PLANE flying to Ibiza from Belfast was forced to make an unscheduled stop in France over a passenger's "disruptive" and "aggressive" drunken behaviour.

The man, who had also brought a blow-up sex doll on board with him, was met by French police at Toulouse airport, The Sun reported.

Jet2 said that the man's behaviour was "disgraceful and deplorable" due to the fact he had been "consuming alcohol illicitly".

Another passenger on board the plane tweeted that the man had a blow-up doll with him on the flight - in front of young children.

"Nice one guys! Together with a blow up doll at 7am in front of my kids & long queues. Way to go!" they tweeted.

A passenger told BBC Northern Ireland the man was part of a "large stag group" which became "quite rowdy" on board the plane.

The passenger, who was on the flight with her baby, said: "The captain introduced himself and gave a really stern warning and reiterated that only alcohol bought on board could be consumed on flight and duty free can't be consumed.

"Passengers couldn't get off the plane and it was roasting.

"All the babies and kids on the plane were so unsettled. Six hours in total when it should have been a three hour flight."

A spokesperson from Jet2 told The Sun: "The customer, Mr McDowell, travelling with a group was aggressive to both crew and fellow customers on board, something which will not be tolerated.

"Unfortunately his behaviour was particularly unnecessary towards one of our crew and he was also aggressive and unruly in the vicinity, where other families with young children and customers were sitting.

"In consultation with the captain we had to take the unusual decision to divert the aircraft as the situation on board escalated and he was taken off the aircraft with the assistance of the police in Toulouse."

The spokesperson said it was "very clear" alcohol was a factor.

"It's is very clear that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to this behaviour and as part of our 'OnBoard Together' approach we will continue to call for action to better control the sale and consumption of tax free goods purchased at airports," they said.

"We will not under any circumstances tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour on-board our aircraft.

"Fellow customers and families travelling for a well-earned holiday should not be subjected to this sort of behaviour and we sincerely apologise to all the other customers on that flight.

"We will be taking further action in support of our crew to ensure Mr McDowell is held accountable for his actions and indeed Mr McDowell has already received a lifetime ban from future Jet2.com flights."

