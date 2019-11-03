Menu
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Park Beach Bowls Club celebrated turning 60 on Sunday.
PARTY TIME: Park Beach Bowls Club celebrates 60th birthday

3rd Nov 2019 11:05 AM

A SPECIAL morning tea was held on Sunday to celebrate the 60th birthday of a club which has become a Coffs Harbour institution. 

The Park Beach Bowls Club has been bringing bowlers, family and friends together for six decades and marked their milestone with a bang on Sunday. 

Park Beach Bowls Club was founded in 1959 and operated from a marquee until funding was available to build the first clubhouse in November 1960. 

The club regularly supports local businesses and the deserving needs of the community by making donations and providing sponsorship to worthy causes.

The club is still flourishing 60 years after its formation, with more than 6000 members currently on their books. 

Coffs Harbour Mp Gurmesh Singh attended the birthday celebrations along with the club's CEO Thane Duncan.

Plenty of members enjoyed a large morning tea whilst taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing on all the great moments the club has given them over the years.

