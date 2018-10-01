Party moves to pre-select a state candidate

A lack of large rocks is holding up construction of the north wall upgrade. Andrew Fraser.28 sept 2017

THE Coffs Harbour branch of the Nationals has today called for party nominations as it works to find a candidate to contest the state seat of Coffs Harbour.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Andrew Fraser will retire from politics at the State Election in March next year after almost 28-years in office.

After months of speculation locally about the party's possible candidates, the local Nationals branch has confirmed its pre-selection process will open for candidate nominations on Monday.

"Nominations will close at 5pm on Friday, October 26,” Nationals Coffs Harbour branch chairman John F Sercombe told The Advocate.

He said a party pre-selection meeting is scheduled for Saturday, November 24.

Since the creation of the state seat in 1981, Coffs Harbour has always been held as National Party stronghold.

Matt Singleton held the seat prior to Mr Fraser's pre-selection in 1990.

The State Election is set down for March 23 next year.

On the other side of politics, the Labor Party has endorsed Tony Judge of Woolgoolga as its candidate for the seat.