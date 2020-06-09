Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic end to Glenugie to Coffs high-speed pursuit

        premium_icon Dramatic end to Glenugie to Coffs high-speed pursuit

        Crime Road spikes were used by police to stop a speeding vehicle that allegedly hit speeds of 200km/h during a 55km chase

        Controversial development back before Council

        premium_icon Controversial development back before Council

        News The DA was previously knocked back with the Mayor’s casting vote.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        premium_icon Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        Music Song already in the top 10 trending videos on Youtube for Australia