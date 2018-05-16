Partnership helps educate girls

HIGH HONOUR: Kaylea Short with her daughter at the presentation of the Maude Spielvogel Award.

HIGH HONOUR: Kaylea Short with her daughter at the presentation of the Maude Spielvogel Award. Contributed

BPW Coffs Harbour has supported the education of women and girls in our community from our inception 46 years ago.

In those early years the financial and mentoring support came because of the direct observation from our school teacher members who saw the difference education made in the lives of the girls they taught.

What these women observed is now common knowledge through surveys conducted over these last years.

Australia is a supporter of the Global Education Partnership with aid payments in the vicinity of nearly half a billion dollars since 2009.

One of the pillars of the partnership is about educating girls.

As they state: "Educating girls has a multiplier effect. Educated girls and women tend to be healthier, have fewer children, earn more income and provide better health care for themselves and their future children. These benefits also are transmitted from generation to generation and across communities at large, making girls' education one of the best investments a country can make.”

To find out more about this partnership check out the website https://www.globalpartnership.org/ and also the speech made by the Minister for International Development and the Pacific in Australia's Federal Coalition Government, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells in announcing the latest funding round in April this year, https://www.globalpartnership.org/news-and-media/news/australia-steps-its-efforts-supporting-girls-education.

Locally, BPW Coffs Harbour through the two tertiary scholarships we award annually have seen the difference this has made for young women who need that little extra monetary assistance to realise their dream of assisting others through nursing, midwifery, education and psychology.

Additionally, these women have found a way of ensuring their own families are provided for through their efforts to have secure, well remunerated employment.

All are invited to the BPW Scholarship Dinner on Tuesday, June 12, to be held at the Sawtell Golf Club from 6pm when we will award our two scholarships.

To book, go to Sticky Tickets and search for BPW Scholarship Dinner or email us at coffsharbour@bpw.com.au