Partners in crime at the double in Coffs

LOVES COFFS: Boncosta saluted in town again on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING: Partners in crime Brett Bellamy and Raymond Spokes had a good time at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Sunday, walking away with a pair of winners.

The duo took out the opening event with four-year-old Man With A Plan ($11).

The gelding was forced to dig deep down the stretch for a tough victory.

"He's always shown ability but hasn't really lived up to his expectations so far. He did on Sunday though,” Bellamy said.

"I was happy for Raymond to win on him, he's put a lot of work into the horse.”

The local pair's other winner came in race two, as Boncosta ($2.60) was first past the post in Coffs for the third time in his career.

Bellamy said he didn't expect anything less out of his six-year-old.

"They let him dictate the pace. If he grabs a cheap sectional he's very hard to run down on his home track.”