‘Particularly nasty’: Postie sues after his foot is skinned

A POSTIE who had his foot "degloved" in a horrific crash which left him pinned under the wheels of a truck has launched a $1.34 million lawsuit.

Cairns-based Warren Turner, 52, was working for both Australia Post and LVS Posties when he suffered the gruesome injury in September 2018.

According to documents filed in the Cairns Supreme Court he was delivering for LVS at the time when a truck exiting the Bruce Highway at White Rock allegedly went through a give way sign without stopping and hit him as he was travelling past on his Honda motorbike.

The claim alleged he became trapped under the front right wheels of the Nissan tip truck on Progress Road, causing the shocking injuries.

These included the "degloving" of his left foot, two compound fractures, a fractured tibia, amputation of two toes, injuries to his head, neck, hip and lower back, and scarring.

His solicitor, Hunter McInnes, from Turner Freeman Lawyers, said it was among the worst injuries he had seen.

"Warren has suffered particularly nasty injuries in this crash which have fundamentally altered his life," he said, speaking outside court.

"It is a credit to him as to how far he has come in getting back to work.

"The motor vehicle insurer against whom the claim is being made has refused to pay adequate compensation, so we are now pursuing court proceedings to obtain the right measure of justice for Warren."

Mr Turner's claim is against both the truck driver and his insurer.

The amount is based on past and future economic loss, medical and care expenses.

The documents said he was hospitalised for a month, underwent seven surgeries and a skin graft, and spent months in both a wheelchair and a moon boot.

He was off work for about 18 months and has been able to return only to Australia Post, not LVS.

He now walks with a permanent limp and has constant pain.

Insurer AAI Limited has filed an intention to defend document.

A court date is yet to be set.

