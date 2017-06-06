Part of history

GREAT SCHOOL: Pam Howe reads up on the "good old days” at Karangi.

PAM HOWE has been involved with Karangi Public School for 66 years - first as a student, later as a parent, aunt and grandmother and finally as a volunteer and school history researcher.

Pam is helping to organise the school's 125th anniversary, which will be held on Saturday

The retired teacher and principal attended Karangi Public School from 1951 to 1957 and says it must have been there that she acquired the interest in education which led to her professional career.

"I always loved learning and books,” Pam said

"It was a great little school.

"There were 40 plus students from kindergarten to year 7 which was a huge workload for the teacher, Rob Buckler, but we all learned a lot.

"I never taught at Karangi, but as a teacher I always liked teaching in small schools, they have a different atmosphere.”

Pam served on the committee for Karangi Primary School's centenary in 1992.

With help from parents, students, teachers and friends, she also put together From One Scrubby Acre, a 100-year history of the school from 1892 to 1992.

Now she is back helping to organise events for the school's quasquicentenary and looking forward to extending a warm welcome to school families old and new.

Karangi Public School will celebrate 125 years of education at the school on Saturday with a day of activities starting at 10am with displays of work by today's students, videos and historical photographs,

The Centenary Bell, a gift from the McLeod family, will be rung by the school captains at 11am to signal the start of formal proceedings.

These will include special guests, speeches, cutting the cake, recollections from the oldest living former Karangi student, a roll call of the decades and photographs.

Organisers are asking everyone attending to bring their own picnic lunch, like the old Commonwealth Picnic Day events.

Tea and coffee will be provided and the environmentally aware can bring their own cups.

Lunch will be followed by games and activities for both children and adults along the Commonwealth Picnic Day theme.