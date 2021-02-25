Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour SES volunteers rescue Rosie the parrot in Boambee East.
Coffs Harbour SES volunteers rescue Rosie the parrot in Boambee East.
News

Parrot on power line, dog impaled by javelin: call the SES

Janine Watson
2nd Mar 2021 10:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

From last week's flash floods to pets in trouble, Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have been kept busy in recent weeks.

On Monday night they were out to rescue a parrot caught on power lines in East Boambee.

With the help of Essential Energy crews, Rosie the much loved family pet, was reunited with her family.

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers rescue Rosie the parrot in Boambee East.
Coffs Harbour SES volunteers rescue Rosie the parrot in Boambee East.

And according to Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells, the SES is actually the lead agency when it comes to animals in trouble.

"Most people think the fire brigade rescue pets but in fact in Coffs the SES is the primary rescue unit for all general land rescues - industrial, domestic, road crash, vertical rescues, animals.

"Just last week we had a kitten in a drain and a dog impaled by a javelin."

Rosie the parrot.
Rosie the parrot.

RELATED:

Flash floods: Coffs Harbour SES tasked to a number of lifesaving rescues

Elderly woman rescued from cliffs: Coffs SES kept busy

Marina rescue: man removed in intricate SES operation

boambee coffs ses parrot rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Car of The Year revealed

    Car of The Year revealed
    • 2nd Mar 2021 10:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Community Today’s weather, funeral notices, horoscopes and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 55 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 55 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, March 2

        JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Premium Content JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Crime Thought his girlfriend was in labour when he stole and crashed car

        Near-silent bus an electric shock for Coffs

        Premium Content Near-silent bus an electric shock for Coffs

        News Battery-powered technology driving change on Coffs Harbour’s bus routes.