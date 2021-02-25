Parrot on power line, dog impaled by javelin: call the SES
From last week's flash floods to pets in trouble, Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have been kept busy in recent weeks.
On Monday night they were out to rescue a parrot caught on power lines in East Boambee.
With the help of Essential Energy crews, Rosie the much loved family pet, was reunited with her family.
And according to Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells, the SES is actually the lead agency when it comes to animals in trouble.
"Most people think the fire brigade rescue pets but in fact in Coffs the SES is the primary rescue unit for all general land rescues - industrial, domestic, road crash, vertical rescues, animals.
"Just last week we had a kitten in a drain and a dog impaled by a javelin."
